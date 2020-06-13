Emma Rose Kirby
1928 - 2020
In New Haven, June 9, 2020 Emma Rose Kirby 92, a longtime resident of Fair Haven. Beloved wife of Daniel B. Kirby, Ret. NHFD. Loving mother of Rev. Mark Daniel Kirby, O.S.B., of Ireland, Daniel J. Kirby (Jill Lazusky) of North Carolina, Donna M. Cable (Wayne) of Woodbridge and Terence G. Kirby (Sandy) of New Hampshire. Also survived by her cherished grandchildren Sean (Nicole) Cable, Lauren (Brendan Rieger) Cable, Crystal (Joseph Maselli) Kirby, Kalyn (Robert) Whitney, Megan (Stephen) Lanno, Emily (Christian) Johnstone, Veronica, Michael, Mary and Jonah Kirby and great-grandchildren Baiden and Lochlan Cable, Maxfield Rieger, Magnolia and Ruby Whitney, and baby Johnstone due in August. Predeceased by a son Michael D. Kirby, a grandson Jeremy Daniel Kirby and a brother Joseph Barbato. Emma was born in New Haven January 27, 1928, daughter of the late Angelo "Brownie" and Adelina Martino Barbato. Prior to her retirement, she worked for the City of New Haven for many years. A Mass of Requiem will be held at a later date. Sisk Brothers Funeral Home, 3105 Whitney Ave., Hamden in care of arrangements. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.siskbrothers.com



Published in The New Haven Register on Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
