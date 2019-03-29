|
|
Malone, Jr., Emmett J.
Emmett J. Malone Jr., age 78, of New Haven, was called home March 25, 2019. He was born on June 21, 1940 in Kansas City, Kansas to the late Emmett and Willie Mae Malone Sr. He leaves to cherish his memory his children Emmett Fritz, Rhonda Ford, Micheal Malone, Yolanda Malone, and James Baker; stepchildren Lindsay Burton and Victoria LaFrazier; siblings Ernest and Micheal Malone; a Host of other relatives and friends. Predeceased by Siblings Ponnie and Sharon Malone; a longtime Companion Lynn LaFrazier.
A Celebration of Emmett' life will be held on Sunday, March 31, 2019 at Colonial, 86 Circular Avenue, Hamden at 4 p.m. Viewing in Colonial from 3-4 p.m. Condolences may be expressed at colonialfunerals.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 29, 2019