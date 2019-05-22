Colon, Enaida

Enaida Colon, age 63, of West Haven passed away on May 21, 2019. She was born in Hatillo, Puerto Rico, and moved to Bridgeport, CT at one month old. Enaida lived with her grandfather until his passing and then moved into Southbury Training School where she lived until she found her family at the West Haven Community House in 1984. Enaida was employed at the Goodwill of Southern New England for many years where she worked at Greenbrier and the Westville Goodwill Store before retiring into the SPICE program. She was a proud graduate of Adult Education, a member of the Art Expressions Program through Step Associates and was also a longtime member of Team West Haven Special Olympics. Enaida loved to travel and was able to cruise the east coast up to Canada and then through the Eastern Caribbean, she enjoyed her Camp Horizon Days, visiting Myrtle Beach, Lake George and Block Island. However, the trip she held most dear was her experience at the happiest place in the world, Disney! Enaida will be remembered for her fancy dance moves and the energy she brought into a room. She will be missed by her family at West Haven Community House and her guardian Linda Giannelli, who Enaida held a special place in her heart for.

Visitation will be TUESDAY from 2 p.m.-4 p.m. at the West Haven Funeral Home at the Green, with a life celebration to be held at 3 p.m. Interment will be private. For online condolences, please visit our website at

www.westhavenfuneral.com. Published in The New Haven Register on May 26, 2019