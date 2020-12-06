1/1
Enes E. Amodeo
1922 - 2020
Amodeo, Enes E.
Enes E. Amodeo, age 98, of Hamden, passed away peacefully on December 5, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. Born on July 3, 1922 to the late Alphonse and Anna (Navaretta) Altieri, Enes was predeceased by her loving husband of 73 years Joseph P. Amodeo, She came to America through Ellis Island at the age of 8. Enes continued her childhood in New Haven before moving to Hamden in 1950. She was a great cook, a regular at church bingo and could often be found playing at the craps table at Mohegan Sun. She was employed at Berger Brothers as a seamstress for over 50 years and at McDonald's Restaurant into her 80's. Enes was very social and loved parties. Her favorite thing to do though was spending time with her family and traveling with her beloved husband. Her fun and loving spirit will be missed by all those lives she touched. Enes will be remembered by her children and their spouses, Ann and Michael Miller of North Haven and Dr. John and Pamela Amodeo of Orange; grandchildren, Michelle Amodeo, Cheryl (Frank) Mingone, Paul (Liliana) Amodeo, Tara (Todd) Chaplinsky, and Allison (Michael) Bendixen and six great-grandchildren, James Morrin, Treviana and Jenna Mingone, Gianluca Amodeo, Ryder Bendixen and Harper Chaplinsky. She was predeceased by siblings Mary Gauthier, Carmen, Enrico, Orlando and Alphonse Altieri. We are so grateful for the kind and compassionate care given by Ana, her caregiver over the past 2 1/2 years and Vitas Hospice Homecare that allowed her to stay in her own home.
Funeral Service will be private with burial in All Saints Cemetery. Arrangements are in care of BEECHER & BENNETT FUNERAL HOME, Hamden. In lieu of flowers contributions in her memory may be sent to VITAS Hospice Care, 199 Park Rd., Extension Suite 102, Middlebury, CT 06762. To leave a condolence for her family, please see www.beecherandbennett.com.



Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Beecher and Bennett Funeral Home
2300 Whitney Avenue
Hamden, CT 06518
(203) 288-0800
