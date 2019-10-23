|
|
Jennings, Enid (Young)
Enid (Young) Jennings 88 of Branford passed away peacefully at home on October 21, 2019. She was born December 20, 1930 in New Haven to Oliver and Thelma (Turnquist) Young. Enid is survived by her two loving children: Paul Jennings (Beth) of Branford and Carol Jennings along with three grandchildren: Oliver Jennings, Elliot Jennings and Phoebe Whitham. Enid was preceded in death by her parents, husband, S. Barry Jennings, Jr., sisters, Daphne White and Dorothy Young.
Enid Jennings was Assistant Director of Nursing Education at Yale New Haven Hospital until her retirement in 1985. She was an active member of the First Congregational Church of Branford for many years and served as Deacon from 1994 to 1995. Enid was a beloved mother, sister, daughter, grandmother, friend, and mentor.
Family and friends are invited to meet and attend a graveside service on Thursday, October 24, 2019 (TODAY) at 2:00 p.m. in East Lawn Cemetery, 58 River Street, East Haven, CT 06512. Graveside services are under the care of the Clancy-Palumbo Funeral Home, 43 Kirkham Ave., East Haven. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the ASPCA.
www.Clancy-PalumboFuneralHome.com
203-467-2789
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 24, 2019