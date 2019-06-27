Sherman, Enid

Enid Rigby Sherman died peacefully on June 16, 2019 in Concord, NH and has gone to be with her Lord. She was predeceased in 2014 by Robert Sherman, her husband of 67 years. Born in Everett, Washington, she met Bob at a church social in Washington, D.C. during World War II. Married after the war, they settled in West Haven, CT, then in 1963 moved to Killingworth, CT where they raised their four children.

Enid was an early member of the Killingworth Library Association, and volunteered for many years. She was an avid gardener, including certification as a master gardener, and had been a member of the garden club, the Killingworth Ambulance Association, and the Philanthropic Educational Organization. Enid was a longstanding member of the Congregational Church in Killingworth, being named a Deacon Emeritus.She liked nothing better than to visit with family and friends, and especially appreciated her two daughters who attended to her needs in the last years. She is survived by her daughter Ellen and her husband Lawrence Wood of Putnam, CT, son Raymond and his wife Maricruz, of Acworth, GA, daughter Joan and her husband Guntis Goncarovs, of Deerfield, NH, and Philip and his wife Joyce, of Elkins, NH, as well as 12 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Iris Broad of Everett, WA, and brother James of Mukilteo, WA, being predeceased by her sister Alice and brother Donald.Donations may be made to the Congregational Church in Killingworth, 273 Route 81, Killingworth, CT 06419, where a memorial service will be held on July 27 at 2 PM. Thank you to the folks at the church, the Firetower Road neighbors, Andrea and Sara for all your love.Assisting with arrangements is the Cremation Society of New Hampshire. To view Enid's online tribute, send condolences to her family, or for more information, visit www.csnh.com Published in The New Haven Register on June 30, 2019