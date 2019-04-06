Amore, Enrica "Rickie" P.

Enrica "Rickie" Pizzorusso Amore, 75, of Hamden, passed away on April 3, 2019. She leaves her children, Charles J. Amore, Jr. of Hamden and Dawn Amore and her husband Paul Cooper of Washington, DC. She also leaves her sisters, Eleanor Corrick of CA and Ann Pizzorusso of NY. She was predeceased by her brother Robert Evans, sister Adelaide Amore, and husband Charles J. Amore, Sr. She was born in New Haven on October 31, 1943 to the late Americo and Ada DiLoreto Pizzorusso. After receiving a Masters in History from SCSU, she taught social studies in Hamden public schools. Nothing gave her greater pleasure than spending time with her children, other than finding treasures at area tag sales. Rickie's favorite holiday was Halloween, which she celebrated all year round.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, April 9 at 10 a.m. in Divine Mercy-St. Rita Parish, 1620 Whitney Ave., Hamden. To see Rickie's obituary online, or to share a memory with her family, please visit: www.beecherandbennett.com. Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 7, 2019