Demander, Eric

Eric Demander, 81, formerly of Woodbridge, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 13, 2019. He was the son of Sven Eric & Signe Malmquist Demander. Eric was the 1st class to graduate from Amity High School in 1956. Upon graduation, he entered into the family bookbinding business where he remained until the mid-1980's. Upon retiring from the family business, he finally had time to lend his talent to designing and building trails for the Woodbridge Land Trust.

Eric loved music with a passion, no holiday or birthday went by without hearing his strong baritone voice always staying on key. Family will never forget when he sang Ave Maria at his son's wedding in 1987.

In 1996, Eric relocated to Lee, Maine and ultimately found his own slice of paradise. During his time in Lee with the help of his son, eldest grandson and son-in-law, he built a two story log cabin on the shore of Bill Green Pond entirely out of trees from his own land.

Eric left his family a legacy of love, nature, and countless memories. He will never be far from our thoughts and always in our hearts. He is survived by his children, Eric Demander and his wife Deborah Demander of Bethany, Victoria D. Roberts and her husband David Roberts of Clinton. Three cherished grandsons, Carl and Lars Demander and William Roberts, his sister Gi Madison and her husband Russ of Woodbridge. Six nieces and nephews, best friends Charles & Bobbi Griffith of Woodbridge, as well as dear friend and former wife Soroya Camay of Madison.

A memorial gathering to celebrate Eric's life and legacy is being planned in June. Memorial gifts can be made in his honor to the Woodbridge Land Trust, Inc., P.O. Box 3699, Woodbridge, CT 06525. Published in The New Haven Register on May 5, 2019