Eric Lipp
Lipp, Eric
Eric John Lipp, 62, entered into eternal rest on November 4, 2020. Born on April 24, 1958, he was a lifelong resident of Milford.
Eric had worked for many years as a printer until his retirement. He had a true passion for illustration, sketching, and spending his days outside planting and landscaping around his home not to mention spending hours on the beach.
Eric is the son of Claudette (Heslin) Lipp and the late Joseph Lipp. He is survived by his brothers and sisters, Steven (Maureen) Lipp, Mathew Lipp, Karen (Jesus) Solabarríetta, Veronica Lipp, and Dietrich (Clifford Mascia) Lipp; and uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.
Friends and family may call from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at the Cody-White Funeral Home, 107 Broad St., Milford, CT 06460. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association at www.heart.org or a charity of one's choice.



Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
