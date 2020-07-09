Watts, Eric M.
Eric M. Watts, 46, of New Haven, departed this life on July 4, 2020. He was born in New Haven, CT, August 11, 1973, a son of Bertha Watts and late Erskin C. Watts, Sr. Eric served in the U.S. Marine Corps and was previously employed at Connecticut Freezer Co. In addition to his mother, he is survived by a daughter, Essence M. Watts; brothers, Easper D. Watts (Shaina) and Erskin C. Watts, Jr. (Rosemary); his maternal grandmother, Lossie Pugh; and a host of other relatives and friends.
A Graveside service will be held Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Evergreen Cemetery, 769 Ella Grasso Blvd., New Haven. Online guestbook available at curvinkcouncil.com