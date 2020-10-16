1/1
Erica Jean Mullings
1987 - 2020
Mullings, Erica Jean
Erica Jean Mullings, age 33, of New Haven, entered into eternal life on Friday, October 9, 2020. Born on August 24, 1987, in New Haven, CT the beloved daughter of Lazelle Bethea (Knight) Mullings and the late Donald Keith Mullings. Loving mother of Abel David Dortche of New Haven. She was educated in the New Haven public school system and attended Southern Connecticut University. She worked as a certified nurse's aide. Beloved sister of Count Branham and Kera Boone (Charles). Also survived by nieces and nephews and a host of aunts, uncles, and cousins. Predeceased by one brother Lynwood Branham Jr. A Celebration of Erica's life will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at Hamden Plains Cemetery for 10 a.m. Graveside service. Viewing will be held Friday, October 23, 2020, in the evening at Hamden Memorial Funeral Home, 1300 Dixwell Avenue, from 4-7 p.m. Condolences may be expressed at hamdenmemorialfuneralhome.com



Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Viewing
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Hamden Memorial
OCT
24
Celebration of Life
10:00 AM
Hamden Plains Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Hamden Memorial
1300 Dixwell Avenue
Hamden, CT 06514
203-248-5668
