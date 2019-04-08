Haversat, Erik

Erik Haversat, age 43 of Naugatuck, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Derby on November 12, 1975, son of Sharon Haversat of Naugatuck and David Haversat of Willimantic, ME, and was a lifelong resident of Beacon Falls. Erik attended St. Peter and St. Paul Elementary School and Seymour High School where he played both basketball and football. He loved spending time with his family and his friends. Erik was an avid sports enthusiast which included the NY Yankees, NY Giants, UConn Women's Basketball, and especially his Penn State Football. In addition to his parents, survivors include his brother and best friend, David Haversat and his fiancée Brandi Coppola of Naugatuck; sister, Heather Haversat and her daughter "little monkey" Juliana Gavrish of Meriden, as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins. He also leaves behind his beloved best friend and companion, Jaxson, who were inseparable during Erik's brave battle with this disease. Erik was predeceased by both maternal grandparents, Shirley and Joseph "Papa Joe" Horbal, and paternal grandparents, Madeline and Earl Haversat. The family would like to thank Dr. Veronica Chiang neurosurgeon and staff "Patty"; Cancer Treatments of America; Dr. Evan Pisick and staff; as well as Erik's amazing chauffer, Robert, who called him "Comcast" and always made him smile. Last but not least, his amazing care team in his final days, Lindsey R.N. and Rachel R.N. of Yale New Haven Hospital, Saudi, PT, Becky OT, and Debbie R.N. who cared for him with great compassion, love and dignity. To all of our friends, family and prayer warriors that reached out to us during this difficult time. It will never be forgotten and neither will Erik #HAVERSATSTRONG. Visiting hours will be held on Monday, April 8, 2019 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Ralph Hull Funeral Home, 161 West Church St., Seymour, CT 06483. Mass of Christian Burial in Celebration of Erik's life will take place TODAY, Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at 11 a.m. in St. Michael Roman Catholic Church, 25 Maple Ave., Beacon Falls, CT 06403. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit us at www.hullfh.com Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 9, 2019