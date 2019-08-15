Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Erika Robinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Erika Renee Robinson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Erika Renee Robinson In Memoriam
IN LOVING MEMORY ERIKA RENEE ROBINSON 1987-2013 To our Beloved daughter, sister, aunt, granddaughter, cousin, niece, and friend Today is a sad day for us to get through, we celebrate today because this was the day 32 years ago, God sent a champion of love and insperation to our world to help heel a lot of broken hearts. It was never about her, it was always about the betterment of mankind. Even though her life was short lived with us, it was well lived with God and The Community, so he called her to rest, job well done. RIP Our Angel. We will Love and Miss you always, from your entire family, and the world, that knew her forever, H.O.L
Published in New Haven Register on Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Erika's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.