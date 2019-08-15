|
IN LOVING MEMORY ERIKA RENEE ROBINSON 1987-2013 To our Beloved daughter, sister, aunt, granddaughter, cousin, niece, and friend Today is a sad day for us to get through, we celebrate today because this was the day 32 years ago, God sent a champion of love and insperation to our world to help heel a lot of broken hearts. It was never about her, it was always about the betterment of mankind. Even though her life was short lived with us, it was well lived with God and The Community, so he called her to rest, job well done. RIP Our Angel. We will Love and Miss you always, from your entire family, and the world, that knew her forever, H.O.L
Published in New Haven Register on Aug. 15, 2019