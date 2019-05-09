Perfetto, Erin Ashley

Erin Ashley Perfetto, 15, of North Haven, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at her home with her family by her side after a long and courageous 9 1/2-year battle with Ewing's Sarcoma. Erin was born in New Haven on September 25, 2003 and was the beloved daughter of Gregg and MaryBeth Mace Perfetto. She was a 10th grade student at North Haven High School. Although she had physical limitations, she was a fantastic photographer, artist, dancer and loved the beach and singing. Erin was also a great cook and would often make her family whole dinners all by herself. Even when she was sick, she would help other family members when they were sick. Sister of Cassandra (Steven) Murray, Michael and Courtney Perfetto. Granddaughter of Richard and Joanne Mace and the late Raymond and Eileen Perfetto. Aunt of Emilia Murray. Also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. She was predeceased by her baby sister Ashley and uncles Gary and Bruce Perfetto. The family would also like to thank the care givers since the beginning who helped Erin in her fight and provided care and comfort to her. You were all very special to Erin and will always be to the rest of her family.

Funeral Services will be conducted in the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue, Saturday afternoon at 3:30. Family and friends may call from 1:00 p.m. until time of service. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation for Childhood Cancer, 111 Presidential Blvd., Suite 203, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004 or the Sunshine Kids Foundation, 75 Charter Oak Ave., Suite # 2-210, Hartford, CT 06106 www.northhavenfuneral.co Published in The New Haven Register on May 10, 2019