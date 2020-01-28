|
|
Sampieri, Erminia
Owner of Horse Farm
Southbury- Erminia "Mina" P. (Falcioni) Sampieri, 87, died peacefully in her sleep on Saturday, January 25, 2020, after a short illness at the River Glen Facility. She was a loving wife to her predeceased husband Samuel A. Sampieri for 52 years before he died in 2007. She was also a very loving mother to her two children, a doting grandmother to her four grandchildren and a caring great-grandmother to one great-granddaughter. They were the joy of her.
Mrs. Sampieri was born in Derby on March 17, 1932 the daughter of Anna and Riccio Falcioni. Mina grew up in Derby, attended Derby Schools and was an honor student where she graduated from Derby High School in 1949. She married the love of her life Samuel A. Sampieri in 1954 and settled in Southbury in the 1960s where she raised two children to school age before taking on a full-time job in the Southbury School System. She worked for the Regional School District 15 Middle School in Southbury for 24 years as a cafeteria manager, before she retired in 1994. She will always be remembered for serving extra good hot lunches with her Italian touch for all the kids, and especially those in need that could not afford the hot lunch program. She and her husband were owners of Samina Farm a well-known horse farm in Southbury. She was member of the Connecticut Gymkhana Association Horse Club for many years and served as President of the organization from 1995-2000. She was also very active and independent well into her 80s with several hobbies and interests such as going to tag sales, playing cards, avid reader of romance novels, doing puzzles and most importantly loved playing BINGO 3-4 times a week.
Mina leaves her son Samuel L, Sampieri and his wife of Norita of Granby; a daughter Donna Sampieri and her husband Louis of Oxford; two granddaughters, Rebecca and Brianna, a grandson Alex Sampieri, a step-grandson Ryan Oliver and a great-granddaughter Thea; and many nieces and nephews and friend Ray Rochon. She is predeceased by her brothers Riccio Falcioni, Orlando Falcioni, and Lino Falcioni; a sister Evelyn De-Felice and a nephew Louis Ceseroni.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on January 31, 2020 at Sacred Heart Church, 910 Main Street South, Southbury. Calling Hours will be Thursday, January 30 in the chapel of the Church from 4-8 p.m. Burial will follow Mass at Southford Cemetery Oxford. The Southbury Funeral Home of Munson-Lovetere, 235 Main Street North, is in charge of the arrangements. To send an online condolence, visit: www.munsonloveterefuneralhome.com. In lieu flowers, send donations in Mina's name to St. Jude Children's Medical Research Center, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jan. 29, 2020