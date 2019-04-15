Resources More Obituaries for Ernest Kahl Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Ernest A. Kahl

Obituary Condolences Flowers Kahl, Ernest A.

Ernest A. Kahl, 91, passed away Monday, April 8. Ernest was born October 7, 1927 in Wallingford, CT. He was predeceased by his loving bride of 63 years, Marion (Charnysh) Kahl and was the son of the late Catherine (Hayes) Kahl and Ernest Kahl. He resided in Wallingford and worked for the International Silver Company as a skilled die sinker for over 30 years and the Pratt & Whitney Company for a short time thereafter before moving to Old Saybrook with his daughter and family. He was a former parishioner of St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Wallingford where he sang in the choir.

Ernie, as he was known to all, ran off to join the Coast Guard in New London at 17 and then to Boston where he joined the Merchant Marines. During World War II he was a crew member on Merchant Marine vessels delivering supplies to France and Great Britain as well as picking up American soldiers for return to the United Stated. During the Korean War he enlisted in the Army and traveled to France, Switzerland and Germany constructing hospitals.

Ernie's hobby since childhood was building gas engine model airplanes and later in life switched to remote controlled planes. As a youth he won competitions and continued to enter races and just fly for fun throughout his life.

Ernie's easy-going disposition and sense of humor will always be a reminder to his friends and family, as well as his pension for helping out whenever needed. His greatest joy in his later years were his cherished grandsons, Christopher and Ryan Kahl and Garrett and Connor Bush, who were always smiling because Papa was always smiling and making them laugh and feeling more loved than life itself.

Ernie is survived by his son, David Kahl and daughter-in-law Pamela of Sebastian, Florida, and daughter, Marion Bush and son-in-law Thomas Bush of Old Saybrook. He was predeceased by an infant son, Richard Kahl, and his brother, John Kahl. He is survived by his brother Walter Kahl, wife Carol and family of Wallingford, Robert Kahl, wife Doris and family of Westfield, Massachusetts, sister-in-laws Phyllis Kahl and Mabel Charnysh of Wallingford, niece Stephanie St. Peter and family in addition to several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held and Ernie's ashes together with his wife's ashes will be interned. Donations in memory may be made to the VNA-Strong House in Madison, CT. Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries