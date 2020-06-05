Minnix, Ernest Allen
Ernest Allen Minnix of Naugatuck, CT passed away on May 29th, 2020 at St Mary's Hospital. Allen was born on August 21st 1943 (76) in New Haven,CT to Francis Irving Minnix, Jr and Florence Astrid Anderson. He was raised along with his brother Frank and sister Shirley in New Haven where he went to HillHouse HS and then moved to Woodbridge and graduated from Amity class of 1962. Allen met his wife Barbara after being home from the service and married on August 1st, 1970. Allen worked for PFC for many years and was able to enjoy a lengthy retirement with his best friend and loving wife of 50 years before his passing. Those who knew Allen best knew he had a passion for sports especially the RedSox, Celtics and 49ers and it carried forward to coaching his kids baseball teams and attending his kids activities. In his older years he enjoyed a competitive game of golf and somehow always won. Allen was a funny, smart ,artistic and loving father and grandfather. Above all, he was a devoted family man which he showed by his deep love for his wife, children and grandchildren. His memory will be kept alive by his adoring wife Barbara Minnix and sons;Ernest Minnix Jr, Thomas Minnix, Michael Minnix ;daughters Kimberly Minnix, Candace Minnix-Cotton, Jennifer Young, his 12 grandchildren; brother Frank and his wife Rose, and brother in law Bob Schleicher along with other close family members. He is predeceased by his sister Shirley Schleicher and his cherished Aunt Alice Erickson. The family wishes to thank the nurses, doctors and staff on the ICU floor at St Mary's for their tireless effort and care in his final days. Visitation for family and friends are on Monday June 8th at 9:30 at the Sisk Brothers Funeral home on 3105 Whitney Ave, Hamden, Ct with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church 2819 Whitney Ave, Hamden; burial at New Saint Bridgette Cemetery, Cheshire. To leave an online condolence please visit www.siskbrothers.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Jun. 5, 2020.