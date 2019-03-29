|
ERNEST CASSESSE June 23, 1942 - March 29, 2009 Ten years ago today the world lost a true gentleman. Ernie Cassesse was a dedicated father, a loyal husband, an amazing grandfather and a true friend to many. Ernie was a hard worker who always put his family first. Ernie found great joy in making other people happy. His smile and laughter could brighten up the darkest of days. If you knew Ernie Cassesse please take a moment to remember the good times you shared with him. We know he is in Heaven looking down on us. Forever in our hearts. Love always, Marilyn, Steve, Scott, Kevin, Chrissy, Catherine, Christine, Olivia, Julia, Kaitlyn, KJ, and Matthew.
Published in New Haven Register on Mar. 29, 2019