Ernest Cimino

Cimino, Ernest
Ernest S. Cimino, 92, of Hamden, passed away peacefully after a brief illness on Saturday, October 17th, 2020 at Connecticut Hospice, Branford with his family by his side. Born June 8, 1928 in New Haven, he was the beloved husband of 68 years to Christine Ciaramella Cimino. He was a son of the late Vincent and Rose Mastroianni Cimino and had resided in Hamden most of his life. He was employed at Winchester Repeating Arms/Olin Corporation in rifle and construction power tool manufacturing. Ernest was also an independent licensed real estate broker. He was a proud U.S. Air Force Veteran of the Korean War. Ernest was an avid vegetable gardener and cherished his time with family and friends. He is survived by his children, Vincent Cimino of Westbrook, Joseph (Mary Anne) Cimino of Madison, Rosann (Jay) Polydys of Bethany, and Ernie Cimino of Hamden. Adoring grandfather of Brittany Cimino, Christine Polydys, Jason (Samantha) Polydys, and Michael Cimino. Ernest was predeceased by brothers and sisters, Bart (Mary) Cimino, Louise (John) Pezino, Dom (Teresa) Cimino, Pat (Lucy) Cimino, Steve (Betina) Cimino, Mary (Phil) DeVit, Viola (Jimmy) Incampo, Joseph Cimino and Ralph (Gloria) Cimino. He also leaves behind many dear nieces, nephews, and friends. He will be sadly missed by all, but he will remain forever in our hearts. Special thanks to the wonderful doctor and nursing staffs at The Heart and Cardiovascular Center-Yale New Haven Hospital. Friends are invited to go directly to Blessed Sacrament Church, Hamden, THURSDAY at 10:30 A.M for a Mass of Christian burial followed by a funeral procession to All Saints Cemetery (Full Military Honors). In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Wounded Warriors
Family Support www.wwfs.org
or National Pediatric Cancer Foundation www.nationalpcf.org