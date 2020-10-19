1/1
Ernest Cimino
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ernest's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cimino, Ernest
Ernest S. Cimino, 92, of Hamden, passed away peacefully after a brief illness on Saturday, October 17th, 2020 at Connecticut Hospice, Branford with his family by his side. Born June 8, 1928 in New Haven, he was the beloved husband of 68 years to Christine Ciaramella Cimino. He was a son of the late Vincent and Rose Mastroianni Cimino and had resided in Hamden most of his life. He was employed at Winchester Repeating Arms/Olin Corporation in rifle and construction power tool manufacturing. Ernest was also an independent licensed real estate broker. He was a proud U.S. Air Force Veteran of the Korean War. Ernest was an avid vegetable gardener and cherished his time with family and friends. He is survived by his children, Vincent Cimino of Westbrook, Joseph (Mary Anne) Cimino of Madison, Rosann (Jay) Polydys of Bethany, and Ernie Cimino of Hamden. Adoring grandfather of Brittany Cimino, Christine Polydys, Jason (Samantha) Polydys, and Michael Cimino. Ernest was predeceased by brothers and sisters, Bart (Mary) Cimino, Louise (John) Pezino, Dom (Teresa) Cimino, Pat (Lucy) Cimino, Steve (Betina) Cimino, Mary (Phil) DeVit, Viola (Jimmy) Incampo, Joseph Cimino and Ralph (Gloria) Cimino. He also leaves behind many dear nieces, nephews, and friends. He will be sadly missed by all, but he will remain forever in our hearts. Special thanks to the wonderful doctor and nursing staffs at The Heart and Cardiovascular Center-Yale New Haven Hospital. Friends are invited to go directly to Blessed Sacrament Church, Hamden, THURSDAY at 10:30 A.M for a Mass of Christian burial followed by a funeral procession to All Saints Cemetery (Full Military Honors). In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Wounded Warriors Family Support www.wwfs.org or National Pediatric Cancer Foundation www.nationalpcf.org



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 19, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by NHRegister.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved