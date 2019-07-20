Costa, Ernest D.

Ernest "Ernie" D. Costa, age 84 of Milford, passed away July 18, 2019 at his home with his "Dolly" by his side. Ernie was brought up in foster care until he was 11 years old. He then went to live with his father and stepmother, Rose, and after getting out of high school, he joined the Army and later was in the Army Reserves. He moved to Upstate New York and married and had his two daughters Debbie and Susie and he was always a hard worker working at least two jobs. He built the houses that they lived in and the last one he built was in Nyack, New York where he raised his daughters. He later moved to Connecticut where he met Barbara Noble, his "Dolly" and they have been together for 32 years. Ernie was a great cook and had a passion for cooking, especially his Salisbury Steak. His hobbies were flying, and restoring antique cars, especially his two 1935 Fords. He used to take his "Buddy" Charlie to Burger King for lunch. Ernie found Jesus Christ and he is now at peace in heaven. He always thanked Pastor Ron Canelli for his help in finding Jesus Christ. Besides his "Dolly", he is survived by his daughters Debra Lask (Gregory), and Susan Charamut (Joseph), his grandchildren Alyssa Holland (Bronson), Natalie and Justin Charamut, Gregory, Stephen, Rebacca, and Alestra Lask, his great-grandchildren Harper Smith, Tanner, Isaac, Portia, and Adelyn Lask, his brother Anthony Costa (Susan), his sister Rita Torricilla, his niece, and his nephews. He was predeceased by his parents Antonio and Lucarda Cabera Costa, his stepmother Rose Costa, and his brother Albert Costa. The family wishes to express their many thanks to the nurses and nurse's aide from Constellation Hospice for their compassionate and loving care. Calling hours will be held Saturday, July 27, 2019 from 11am to 2pm at Smith Funeral Home, 135 Broad St., Milford. A memorial service will be held Saturday at 1:30pm during the calling hours. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Samaritan's Purse, 801 Bamboo Rd., Boone, NC 28607. To leave condolences or for directions, please visit www.georgejsmithandson.com Published in The New Haven Register on July 25, 2019