New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gregory F. Doyle Funeral Home, Inc.
291 Bridgeport Avenue
Milford, CT 06460
(203) 874-5641
Resources
More Obituaries for Ernest Peschell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ernest J. Peschell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ernest J. Peschell Obituary
Peschell, Ernest J.
Ernest J. Peschell, age 93, of Madison and formerly of Milford, beloved husband of Teresa Cavallaro, died on Monday, November 4, 2019. Ernie was born in Milford on April 12, 1926 to the late Albert and Esther Veronica Killoy Peschell. He was a proud US Navy and Marine Corps Veteran and served for 10 years in each branch. Ernie was a baker and was the owner of Peschell Bakery in Milford for many years. Survivors, in addition to his wife, include his many nieces and nephews. Ernie was predeceased by his brothers, Alfred, Harold, William and Edward Peschell and sisters, Constance Aldrich, Dorothy Stanislawski and Freda Knoth. Friends and family are invited to attend a graveside on Saturday, November 16th at 10:00 a.m. in Kings Highway Cemetery, 271 Cherry Street, Milford with full military honors. THE GREGORY F. DOYLE FUNERAL HOME is in charge of arrangements. To leave an online condolence, please visit,
www.gregoryfdoylefuneralhome.com.
Published in Shoreline Times on Nov. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ernest's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gregory F. Doyle Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -