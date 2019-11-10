|
|
Peschell, Ernest J.
Ernest J. Peschell, age 93, of Madison and formerly of Milford, beloved husband of Teresa Cavallaro, died on Monday, November 4, 2019. Ernie was born in Milford on April 12, 1926 to the late Albert and Esther Veronica Killoy Peschell. He was a proud US Navy and Marine Corps Veteran and served for 10 years in each branch. Ernie was a baker and was the owner of Peschell Bakery in Milford for many years. Survivors, in addition to his wife, include his many nieces and nephews. Ernie was predeceased by his brothers, Alfred, Harold, William and Edward Peschell and sisters, Constance Aldrich, Dorothy Stanislawski and Freda Knoth. Friends and family are invited to attend a graveside on Saturday, November 16th at 10:00 a.m. in Kings Highway Cemetery, 271 Cherry Street, Milford with full military honors. THE GREGORY F. DOYLE FUNERAL HOME is in charge of arrangements. To leave an online condolence, please visit,
www.gregoryfdoylefuneralhome.com.
Published in Shoreline Times on Nov. 15, 2019