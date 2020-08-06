Johnston, Ernest JayErnest Jay Johnston, 90, of North Branford, passed away peacefully at Connecticut Hospice on August 6, 2020. He was married for 67 years to his beloved wife and soulmate, Betsy Dibble Johnston. He was born in New Haven, the son of Arthur and Harriet Brooks Johnston, and grew up in Branford. After finishing high school, Ernest hitchhiked across the United States and began college at the University of Southern California. He also studied at Denison University in Ohio before graduating from UConn with a B.A. in English. Many years later, he attended evening classes and received a B.S. in Accounting from the University of New Haven. In between his years of college, he served for two years in the U.S. Infantry, 17th Regiment, during the Korean War. Ernest spent more than 50 years working for Bradley and Upson Construction in Branford, starting as a laborer and willingly taking on any and all jobs asked of him – including excavating, carpentry, and pile driving. He was a member of the Carpenters' Union. He eventually rose to the position of foreman and later took over as company president where he worked into his seventies before retiring. Aside from being a very hard worker, Ernest could best be described as an adventurer. After raising their family, he and Betsy travelled the world for many years, visiting 6 continents and more than 60 countries. Among their favorite trips were trekking in the Himalayas in Nepal, sleeping in tents among wildlife in Africa and riding horses on the cliffs of the Andes Mountains in South America. Ernest also fulfilled a personal goal of becoming a certified rescue diver, after which he successfully made a dive into the Great Blue Hole off the coast of Belize. Besides his wife, he leaves three sons – Robin and his partner, Judy, of Middletown, Kevin and his wife, Leslie, and Gregory, both of Guilford - and grandson Andrew and his wife, Alexandra, of Colchester. He was predeceased by his sister, Jeanne St. Louis, and daughter-in-law, Peggy Johnston. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. Memorial donations may be made to Zion Episcopal Church, 326 Notch Hill Road, North Branford, CT 06471. To leave online condolences or tribute, please visit,