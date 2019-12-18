|
Laudano, Ernest
Ernest Laudano, 71, beloved husband of Linda Cretella Laudano of East Haven passed away suddenly December 16, 2019 in Yale New Haven Hospital. Loving father of Michael Laudano of East Haven. Ernie was born in New Haven on September 1, 1948 a son of the late Ernest and Teresa Manita Laudano. Brother of Carmel Gaudio, Shirley Perrelli and Andrew Laudano all of East Haven, Delores Mirto of Largo, FL and the late Lena Poletta. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Prior to his retirement Ernie worked for Blakeslee, Arpaia & Chapman, Inc. for many years. He was a member of Teamsters Union Local 443 and a member of the Waucoma Yacht Club in New Haven.
His funeral procession will leave the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 234 Foxon Rd. (Rte 80) East Haven Friday morning at 9:30. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in the St. Pio of Pietrelcina Parish at Our Lady of Pompeii Church at 10:00. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery. Friends may call FRIDAY MORNING from 8:30-9:30. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Childrens Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or at . Sign Ernie's guest book online at
www.portofuneralhomes.net
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 19, 2019