Manns, Ernest Meek
Ernest Meek Manns, 90, longtime resident of Madison passed away peacefully Thursday, August 13, 2020 at St. Raphael Hospital, New Haven. Husband of Bonnie (Bovi) Manns. Ernie was born in Ottumwa, Iowa in 1930, son of the late Albert and Florence Louisa (Meek) Manns. Father of the late Ursula Rust and stepfather of Kevin Wrigley, Keith Wrigley and his wife Dawn; and David Wrigley.
He is also survived by seven grandchildren, John Rust, Corey, Kendall, Michael, Kayla, Hannah and Lauren Wrigley.
Predeceased by his first wife Gertrud Manns; his brother Eric Manns and his sister, Patricia McGraw.
Mr. Manns proudly served his country during the Korean War in the Army. After his discharge from the Army, Ernie went on to work for GE in Pittsfield, MA followed by many years as the Parts Manager for Saab-Scania in Orange, CT and then finally retiring from the sales and marketing department at Seton in Branford. He was an active member of American Legion Post #79 in Madison. Ernie was a lover of gardening, drives to the beach with his wife, Bonnie, of 35 years, and his best friend Max, his dedicated shih-tzu. Ernie will be remembered for his friendly demeanor and his always present smile. You could often catch Ernie enjoying his time watching the UCONN Huskies Women's Basketball or the NY Yankees games on TV.
A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. George Church, 33 Whitfield St., Guilford. Burial with Military Honors will follow in Evergreen Cemetery, Killingworth. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Salvation Army, 855 Asylum Avenue Hartford, CT 06105 or American Legion Post #79 Building Renovation Fund, PO Box 504, Madison, CT 06443. Arrangements in care of Guilford Funeral Home, 115 Church St., Guilford. To share a memory or leave condolences, visit www.guilfordfuneralhome.com