Pastore, Jr., Ernest
Ernest Pastore, Jr. of Hamden died peacefully on October 28, 2019 at Hamden Health and Rehabilitation Center with his loving family by his side. He was the husband of Marie Fanfarelli Pastore for 69 years. Born in New Haven on February 24, 1927 to the late Ernest Sr. and Marion Cassella Pastore, he served his country with pride in the Army during WWII and after being honorably discharged began a career as an electrician for Genovese and Massaro that lasted over 40 years. Ernest was a generous, hardworking man who was always the first to offer his help to anyone who needed it. He enjoyed going to the casino both here and in Atlantic City and especially enjoyed trips to Las Vegas to visit his sister-in-law and brother-in-law. He especially loved the holidays and celebrating all the family traditions. His family would like to thank the staff at Hamden Health and Rehabilitation for the wonderful care they gave him the past four years. Ernest was the proud and loving father of Victoria (James) Crocco and Nanette Pastore. Brother of Eleanor Cipoli, William Pastore and the late Ralph and Robert Pastore. Proud grandfather of James and Brianna Crocco and also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Visiting hours will be Thursday morning from 8:30-10:30 in the Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc., 11 Wooster Place, New Haven, A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Divine Mercy Parish at St. Rita Church, 1620 Whitney Ave., Hamden at 11 a.m. Burial with military honors will follow in St. Mary Cemetery, Hamden. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Partnerships Center for Adult Day Care 3 Industrial Circle, Hamden, CT 06517. Share a memory and sign Ernie's guest book online at www.iovanne.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 30, 2019