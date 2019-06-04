|
Adinolfi, Ernest R.
Ernest R. Adinolfi passed away Tuesday, June 4, 2019. He was predeceased by his parents, Salvatore and Camille Barbuto Adinolfi, brothers Francis and Anthony, and sister Delores Leonberger. Retired from the New Haven Public School System having taught history at Lee and Career High Schools, he served in the Army and was very proud of his devotion to his country. Survived by his children, nieces, cousins, and friends. Services private.
Published in The New Haven Register on June 9, 2019