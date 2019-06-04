Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ernest Adinolfi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ernest R. Adinolfi

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ernest R. Adinolfi Obituary
Adinolfi, Ernest R.
Ernest R. Adinolfi passed away Tuesday, June 4, 2019. He was predeceased by his parents, Salvatore and Camille Barbuto Adinolfi, brothers Francis and Anthony, and sister Delores Leonberger. Retired from the New Haven Public School System having taught history at Lee and Career High Schools, he served in the Army and was very proud of his devotion to his country. Survived by his children, nieces, cousins, and friends. Services private.
Published in The New Haven Register on June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.