Ernestine Wilson
Wilson, Ernestine
Ernestine Wilson, 62 of New Haven passed away Sept. 27, 2020. She was born to the late Dea Johnson Brown and Ellen "Peach" Calvy Brown on March 30, 1958 in Greeleyville, South Carolina. Ernestine leaves to cherish her memories husband of many years Tommy Wilson; sons Derik Brown, Daryl Wilson and Andre Wilson; stepchildren Tommy Wilson Jr. and Paula McKoy; siblings Lois McKnight, Bernetha Murray, Alice McKenzie, Jenny Brown, Mary Brown, George Brown, Jackie Brown, Alphonso Brown and Gladys Brown; 9 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild along with a host of other realitives and friends. She was predeceased by siblings Charlotte McClary, Johnnie Lee Brown. Lola Brown Jones, Patricia Brown and Cecil Brown. A celebration of life will be held Mon., Sept. 7, 2020 at 11 a.m. at McClam Funeral Home, 95 Dixwell Ave., New Haven, CT 06511. Calling hours 10 a.m. until time of service. Interment in Evergreen Cemetery. Services of comfort entrusted to McClam Funeral Home. To leave a message of comfort for the Wilson family, please visit www.mcclamfuneralhome.net.



Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McClam Funeral Home
95 Dixwell Avenue
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 786-4732
