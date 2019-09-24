|
|
DeRiso, Ernesto
Ernesto DeRiso, 88, of North Haven, passed away suddenly in his home on Sunday, September 22, 2019 with his family by his side. He was the husband of the late Jennie Constantino DeRiso. He was born in Amalfi, Italy, September 14, 1931, the son of the late Pasquale and Raffaella Civale DeRiso. Ernie was the owner of Ernie's Pizzeria, which he founded along with his family in August of 1971. His hard work and dedication were evident to all and his lifelong dream is still carried on today through his son. He was also a lifetime member of the St. Andrews Society in New Haven. Father of Pasqual "Pat" (Cynthia) DeRiso, Raffaela "Ella" (Michael) Matteo and Mary Ann (John) Croce. Grandfather of Michael (Maria) Matteo, Alessandra (Richard) Bouffard, Jonathan (Michele) Croce, Mallory (Patrick) Compstone and Monica Croce. Loving great-grandfather of Luca Ernesto Croce. Brother of Fiorenzo DeRiso, Silvia Lieto, Assuntina Fortezza, Iolanda Fortezza and the late Andrea DeRiso, Vincenzo DeRiso, Maria Scorzafava, Amelia Fortezza and Elvira DeRiso. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank all his loyal customers for their love and support over the years.
The visiting hours will be Thursday from 4 to 7 pm at the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. His funeral procession will leave the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue, Friday morning at 9:30. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in St. Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish at St. Barnabas Church, 44 Washington Avenue, North Haven at 10:00. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to the , 516 Carew St., Springfield, MA 01104.
Published in The New Haven Register on Sept. 25, 2019