Beecher and Bennett Funeral Home
2300 Whitney Avenue
Hamden, CT 06518
(203) 288-0800
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:30 AM
BEECHER & BENNETT
2300 Whitney Ave
Hamden, CT
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Rita's Church
Ernesto Pimentel


1944 - 2019
Ernesto Pimentel Obituary
Pimentel, Ernesto
Ernesto Pimentel, 75, of Hamden, passed away peacefully at CT Hospice on December 18, 2019 with his loving wife of 50 years, Maria DeLima Pimentel, by his side. Born in Portugal on June 15, 1944 to the late Ernesto and Antonia DaCosta Pimentel. Besides his wife, Ernesto leaves his daughters, Natalie (Keith) Munck and Anna Simone, all of Hamden; son, Jose Pimentel of North Haven; grandchildren, Donny, Kimberly, Michael, and Keith; and great-grandson, Keith Mason. He was predeceased by his parents, Ernesto and Antonia Pimentel, and his parents-in-law, Jose and Virginia DeLima, whom he loved very much.
Friends may visit with his family on Monday morning, December 23rd from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. at BEECHER & BENNETT, 2300 Whitney Ave., Hamden. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Rita's Church at 11:00 a.m. followed by burial in Centerville Cemetery. Contributions in Ernesto's memory may be sent to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or . To send a condolence to his family, please see obituary at www.beecherandbennett.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 22, 2019
