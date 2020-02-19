New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Howard K. Hill Funeral Home
1287 Chapel Street
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 624-4477
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
8:00 AM - 9:00 AM
Dixwell Avenue Congregational UCC
217 Dixwell Ave
New Haven,, CT
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
10:00 AM
Dixwell Avenue Congregational UCC
217 Dixwell Ave.
New Haven, CT
1928 - 2020
Ernestyne Mayers Obituary
Mayers, Ernestyne
Ernestyne Dixon Mayers, 91, of Hamden, passed away Friday, February 14, 2020. She was born in Ayden, NC to the late George and Estelle Dixon on September 13, 1928. She worked as a Medical Technician at Yale-New Haven Hospital and ultimately retired after more than forty years of dedicated service. She was also a loyal member of Dixwell Avenue Congregational United Church of Christ. Ernestyne leaves to cherish her memory her loving husband of sixty-seven years, Gordon R. Mayers; daughters, Donna Springer and Diana Braxton (William); grandsons, Justin Springer, Gordon Braxton, Eric Braxton (Thomeal), Kevin Braxton and Alan Johnson; two great-grandchildren, Eliana Braxton and Savina Braxton; brother, James Dixon; sisters, Lucy Phillips and Linda Fripp (James); and a host of relatives and friends. She was predeceased by a brother, George Dixon; and sisters, Ruby Moore, Stella Payne, Catherine Robinson. and Pauline Lathrop.
A celebration of her life will take place Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. at Dixwell Avenue Congregational UCC, 217 Dixwell Ave., New Haven, CT 06511. Friends may call Saturday at the church from 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Interment will be at Beaverdale Memorial Park, New Haven. Services by Howard K. Hill Funeral Services, 1287 Chapel St., New Haven, CT 06511. To leave a message of comfort for the Mayers family, please visit, www.hkhfuneralservices.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 20, 2020
