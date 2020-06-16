Ersilia Coppola
1928 - 2020
Coppola, Ersilia
Ersilia Coppola, 92, of Hamden passed away peacefully on June 16, 2020 at Connecticut Hospice. She was the beloved wife of 63 years to the late Antonio Coppola. Born in Piana di Monteverna, Italy on March 1, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Antonio and Giovannina DeSiato Friello. Ersilia is survived by her three children, Giovanna, Rosamaria, and Joseph Coppola, all of Hamden. She was predeceased by her three brothers, Domenico, Peppino, and Guido Friello, and her sister, Maria Lombardi. A resident of Hamden since 1973, she was a superb homemaker who was blessed with a green thumb and loved gardening. She also had a knack for sewing. Always a proper and reserved lady, Ersilia never settled for anything less than perfection. Her selflessness and dedication will be missed by all, especially by her family, who looked up to her as their "North Star."
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday, June 18th at 11:00 a.m. in Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, Hamden. Visitation will be held prior to Mass, from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at BEECHER & BENNETT FUNERAL HOME, 2300 Whitney Avenue, Hamden. Burial will follow in Centerville Cemetery. To share a condolence with Ersilia's family, please visit www.beecherandbennett.com.



Published in The New Haven Register on Jun. 16, 2020.
