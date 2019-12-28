|
Levine, Erwin H.
Erwin H. Levine (Earl) (77) of Orange, husband of Raeanne Gambardella Levine passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends on December 24, 2019. He was born on March 31, 1942. Predeceased by his parents Benjamin and Sylvia Bess Levine and son Howard J. Levine. He is survived by brother Richard (Kathie) Levine, children Elyse Appi, Maurice (Tonya) Levine, Rachel (Gary) Burnham, Jonathan (Ashlee) Levine, 10 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren. Erwin and Richard Co-Owned Technical Automation for 18 years and both are Alumni of the CT Hurricanes Drum and Bugle Corps. A special thank you too Dr. Elliot Agin, Dr. Steven Saunders, and staff at Milford Hospital for their devoted support and care.
Services at West Haven Funeral Home at the Green, 662 Savin Avenue, West Haven. Visitation is from 5-7pm on Monday, December 30, 2019, Funeral held Tuesday at 10am. Burial at Orange Center Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Erwin's name to at stjude.org.
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 29, 2019