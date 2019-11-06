New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Swan Funeral Home
80 East Main Street
Clinton, CT 06413
(860) 669-2903
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
The First Church of Christ Congregational
55 Church Road
Clinton, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Estella Walter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Estella F. Walter

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Estella F. Walter Obituary
Walter, Estella F.
Estella F. Walter age 95, a longtime resident of Clinton, CT, passed away on Friday, November 1, 2019. Stella is survived by her husband Leonard, her daughter Beverly Cyr (Guy Cyr), her son Bill Walter (Caroline Walter), her granddaughter Michelle Cyr (Emily Golinsky), her grandsons Dylan Walter, Marc Cyr (Jillian Cyr) and Jason Walter (Meredith Walter), two great-grandchildren Maris Walter and Joshua Cyr and many nieces and nephews. A memorial service for Stella will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at The First Church of Christ Congregational Located on 55 Church Road Clinton, CT. Swan Funeral Home Located on 80 E. Main St., Clinton, CT 06413 had been entrusted with the arrangements. Please refer to Swan Funeral Home website for full obituary at www.swanfuneralhomeclintion for full obituary.
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Estella's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Swan Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -