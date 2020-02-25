New Haven Register Obituaries
Services
McClam Funeral Home
95 Dixwell Avenue
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 786-4732
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
McClam Funeral Home
95 Dixwell Avenue
New Haven, CT 06511
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
Immanuel Baptist Church
1324 Chapel St
New Haven, CT
View Map
1935 - 2020
Estelle Cohen Obituary
Cohen, Estelle
Estelle Taylor Cohen 84 of Hamden, CT went home to be with the Lord on Feb. 17, 2020. She was born on Sept. 13, 1935 in Jamestown, SC to the late Carrie Taylor Batts. Estelle leaves to cherish her memories husband Fred Cohen, Son Frederic Cohen, daughters Sharon and LaShawn Cohen, grandchildren LaQuaya Cohen-Sunmonu, Levi Brock and Trevonn Cohen, 2 great-grandchildren, brother Irving Batts, a special God Daughter Venita Brooks-Sims along with a host of relatives and friends. A celebration of life will be held Fri., Feb.28, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Immanuel Baptist Church, 1324 Chapel St., New Haven, CT. Calling hours 9 a.m. until time of service. Interment in Beaverdale Memorial Park. Services of comfort entrusted to McClam Funeral Home, 95 Dixwell Ave., New Haven, CT 06511. To leave a message of comfort for the Cohen family, please visit www.mcclamfuneralhome.net.
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 26, 2020
