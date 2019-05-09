Kukta, Estelle

Estelle C. Kukta of Branford died Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at Apple Rehab of Guilford. She was the wife of the late Julius J. Kukta. Estelle was born in New Haven March 19, 1920, daughter of the late Charles P. and Lydia Lonberg Anderson. She was born the year that women were given the right to vote, and she rarely missed the opportunity to cast her ballot. She had been a member of the Branford Democratic Town Committee. Estelle's first love and greatest accomplishment was her family. She was a first-class babysitter, Lasagna maker and Key Lime pie baker. Estelle is survived by her three children, Barbara Torino of Branford, John Kukta and Julius Kukta, both in CA; ten grandchildren, Kristina Torino, Beth Nawrocki, Jennifer Torino, Richard Torino, Melissa Kukta, Tammy O'Keefe, Christopher Kukta, Leslie Rains, Karl Kukta and Andrew Kukta; nine great-grandchildren, Kameron Abbasi, Julia Abbasi, Ashlee Torino, Brandon Torino, Johan Nawrocki, Nora Torino, Jolene Kukta, Elliana Rains, Silas Rains and two great-great-grandchildren, Ryker and Kiora Halford. She knew all their birthdays. She was predeceased by her eight siblings, Anne Oller, Linnea Kmetzo, Viola Nelson, Ernest Anderson, John Anderson, Sven Anderson, Elmer Anderson, and William Anderson. A special thanks to the members of Tabor Lutheran Church for their devotion, her many friends at Giamo Senior Housing who looked out for her as well as YNH St. Raphael Campus Geriatric Center and Apple Rehab of Guilford, as a family we are grateful for your care.

A memorial service will be held at Tabor Lutheran Church, Branford on Friday, June 28, 2019 at 10:00, with burial to follow in Tabor Cemetery. Memorial donations may be sent to Tabor Lutheran Church, 45 Tabor Drive, Branford, CT 06405. For directions and online memorial, see www.wsclancy.com. Published in The New Haven Register on May 12, 2019