Wolfel, Ester
Esther Wolfel, 96, passed away on January 5, 2020 on Hilton Head Island, SC. Born in New Haven, CT in 1923, she lived in Hamden, CT for many years until moving to Hilton Head Island to be closer to family. She was predeceased in 2009 by her husband Walter Wolfel after 65 years of marriage.
After attending Stone School of Business in New Haven, she worked for Yale University and Sargent Lock Company as a Data Processing Supervisor.
Esther was the beloved mother of Laura Sell (Richard), grandmother to Christopher Hurlbut (Kimberly), of Hilton Head Island, Carrie Castillo (Joseph) of Mesa, AZ, Craig Hurlbut (Kristin) of Lake Wylie, SC and great-grandmother to Gavin and Gage Hurlbut, Camryn Castillo and Taylor Hurlbut.
Esther was always kind and had a smile for everyone. Her deep love of family will remain in our hearts.
We wish to thank Village Cove Assisted Living and Tidewater Hospice for their compassionate and loving care. Interment will be at a later date in CT. Arrangements by Island Funeral Home. Islandfuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Jan. 19, 2020
