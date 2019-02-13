New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Services
Keenan Funeral Home, Inc.
238 Elm Street
West Haven, CT 06516
(203) 933-1217
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Keenan Funeral Home, Inc.
238 Elm Street
West Haven, CT 06516
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Keenan Funeral Home, Inc.
238 Elm Street
West Haven, CT 06516
Esther A. Esposito


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Esther A. Esposito Obituary
Esposito, Esther A.
Esther A. Esposito, age 83, passed away on February 9, 2019 at Yale New Haven Hospital. She was the beloved wife of the late Anthony Esposito. Esther was born in New Haven on July 23, 1935 to the late George Batchelder and Mary (Meek) Batchelder. Esther worked as a Lunch Room Aide at First Avenue School for over ten years and and was a true homemaker referring to herself as a Domestic Engineer. She was involved in the Fireman's Wives Organization aiding in fundraising. She is survived by her three children, Sandra (Clark) Stacoffe Okawa of West Haven, Lori (Edward) Esposito of North Haven and Tracey (Garth) Bonoff of North Haven, two sisters, Jean (Chach) King of West Haven and Evelyn Batchelder of West Haven, five grandchildren, Jennifer Stocker of Virginia, Jason Stacoffe of West Haven, Stephanie Solis of Ansonia, Jessica Elliott of East Haven and Edward Gagliardi of North Haven and three great-grandchildren, Kayleigh, Cruz and Matthew. She also leaves behind her four legged friend JB. She was predeceased by her daughter Gale Chamborski. Family and friends may visit Keenan Funeral Home, 238 Elm Street, West Haven Thursday February 14, 2019 from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Friday, Februray 15, 2019 at 11 a.m. Interment to follow at Beaverdale Memorial Park. To leave an online condolence or tribute, please visit
www.keenanfuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 13, 2019
