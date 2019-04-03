McPhee, Esther M. Cannon

Esther M. Cannon McPhee, 78, beloved wife of Donald J. McPhee of Hamden passed away April 1, 2019 in the St. Raphael Campus surrounded by her loving family. Loving mother of Nancy (Kevin) Roche of Clinton, Cheryl McPhee of Lake Tahoe, CA, Elizabeth McDonald of North Carolina, James (Rita Devine) Brooks of Guilford, Shawn (Lisa) Brooks of North Haven, Donald J. McPhee of San Francisco, CA and Scott (Joy Elliott) Brooks of Kings City, NC. Cherished grandmother of Jamie McDonald, Aubrey, Kayleigh, Timothy and Sydney Brooks and Kelly and Connor Roche. Daughter of the late Lloyd W. Cannon and Dorothy Blakeslee Cannon Senville. Sister of Elizabeth Torino of Wallingford, Carol Iaquessa of East Haven and the late Lloyd W. Cannon, Jr. Prior to her retirement Esther worked for the former Prime Mortgage Company now the Atlantic Home Loans, Inc. for many years. She was an avid Red Sox fan and watched Jeopardy every night. Esther adored her beloved grandchildren.

Relatives and friends are invited to a Memorial Service in the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 234 Foxon Rd. (Rte 80), East Haven Friday at 1:00 p.m. Interment will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to the Smilow Cancer Hospital, Closer to Free Fund, Attention: Office of Developement, PO Box 1849, New Haven, CT 06508.

Published in The New Haven Register from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2019