Miluso, Esther Montanaro
Esther Montanaro Miluso 91, of Northford beloved wife of the late Leo J. Miluso passed away November 1, 2020 at her home. Loving mother of Lori (Thomas) Hammell of North Branford and Laine (Charles "Chuck") Cockayne of Naples, FL. Cherished grandmother of Lindsay (Chris) Hennessy and Max & Brad Cockayne, Caring sister of Pam Montanaro of Northford. Esther was born in New Haven, on May 13, 1929 a daughter of the late Achille and Carmel Bove Montanaro. Prior to her retirement Esther worked for the Connecticut Laborers Funds in West Haven for 15 years. Esther was a loving spirit with a beautiful smile and a generous heart. She loved her family with all she had!.
Her funeral procession will leave the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 234 Foxon Rd. (Rte 80) East Haven Saturday morning at 10:00. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Pio of Pietrelcina Parish at Our Lady of Pompeii Church Saturday morning at 10:30. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery. Friends may call SATURDAY MORNING from 8:30-10:00. Memorial Contributions may be made to the St Jude Children Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or at www.stjude.org
