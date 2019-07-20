Grant, Esther P.

Esther P. Grant, 89, of Milford, beloved wife of the late William Henry Grant, Jr., passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on July 18, 2019. Esther was born on December 25, 1929 in Milford to the late Antonio and Esther Swiderski.

Esther and her husband, Bill, owned and operated the Redwood Inn in Shelton and Malarkey's Pub in Ansonia. They loved to travel and considered Aruba their home away from home and one of their favorite destinations. Esther enjoyed crocheting and knitting hats and scarves for her family and friends. She loved to sing and would begin sing-a-longs with anyone who would join her. They were members of the West Haven Elks Club.

Esther leaves behind her children, Karen Eichner, Chad (Cathy Gorman) Rose, Nancy Rose, Judy (Ken Dotson) Rose and Kyle (Donald) Simpson; stepchildren, Ronald (Irene) Grant, Sr., David (Gail) Grant and Maryellen Marsili; grandchildren, John (Toni) Daigle, Kimberly (Mike) Schoendorf, Keith Rose, Melissa (Clint) Rose Evans, Corey Rose, Christopher Fazzino, Dawn Garlick, Candice (Larry) Smith, Myles Carlton Garlick, Travis Garlick, Madison Katinger, Shelley Grant, Jennifer Grant, Ronald (Jadeanne) Grant, Jr. David James Grant, Michael Grant, Michael Marsili and Kristen Marsili; and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Family and friends are invited to call on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the CODY-WHITE FUNERAL HOME, 107 Broad St., Milford, CT.