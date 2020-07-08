Ruotolo, Esther
Esther I. Ruotolo, 89, of Milford, beloved wife of the late Louis Ruotolo, Sr., passed away peacefully on July 5, 2020. Born on July 31, 1930 in Stratford, she was the daughter of the late Lorenzo and Vincenza Iannotti.
Esther's world revolved around her family whom she cherished. She enjoyed gardening, family dinners and vacations, and was an active parishioner at Christ the Redeemer Church in Milford.
Esther is survived by her children, William (Patricia) Contaxis, Jr. and Lorraine Milone; grandchildren, Kelli (Pete) Dixon, William (Julia) Contaxis III, Nicholas Constantinople III, and Jerry (Damaris) Constantinople; great-grandchildren, Nikole Dixon, Victoria Contaxis, Will Contaxis IV, Kayla Dixon, Juliana Constantinople, Jonathan Contaxis, Justin Santinago, Lily Milone, and Ava Milone; brother, Jimmy Iannotti; sister-in-law, Sandra Iannotti; nephew, Kenneth Iannotti; special cousin, Josephine Burns; and extended family and friends. She was predeceased by her great-granddaughter, Sabrina Milone; siblings, Joseph Iannotti, Louise Chirico, Rose Kurhan, and Lawrence Iannotti; and son-in-law, Guy Milone, Sr.
Friends and family may call from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at the Cody-White Funeral Home, 107 Broad St., Milford, CT 06460. Social distancing measure will be taken place and masks will be required. Services and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Lions Club of Milford at https://lionsclubs.org/en/donate
