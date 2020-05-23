Esther Telis
Telis, Esther
Esther Telis, age 93, died on May 19, 2020 peacefully in her home in Boca Raton, FL. She was the beloved wife of the late Zelig Telis, devoted mother of Rita Horowitz (the late Mark Horowitz) and Sherman Telis (Karen); cherished grandmother (Bubbi) to Alexander (Kate), Michael (AnnaRose King), Samantha (Joshua Juster); and great-grandmother to Liam Zelig Telis, Willow Rose King Telis and Logan Mark Juster.
Born in Poland, now Lithuania, Esther fled the Nazis after losing her parents and only sister, joining the Partisans, where she met her beloved husband and survived the Holocaust in a manner worthy of a Hollywood script. After arriving in the United States through Ellis Island, Esther and Zelig built a new life in Cheshire, CT. In later years, they acquired a home in Boca Raton, FL which became the epicenter of family vacations and holiday gatherings, always full of laughter, love, and Esther's delicious cooking. Although she lost her immediate family as an adolescent in the Holocaust, Esther's resurging spirit and generous nature inspired her loving devotion and care for her family. She took immense pride and joy in hosting her three grandchildren and then her three great-grandchildren. Despite such turbulent beginnings, Esther possessed a wonderful sense of humor and a sharp wit. Her flourishing family remains a living testament to survival. May her memory be a blessing.
Funeral service and burial at B'Nai Abraham Cemetery are private. The John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main St., Meriden is entrusted with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions in the memory of Esther Telis, may be made to the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum at the following website: donate.ushmm.org. For online condolences please visit jferryfh.com.

Published in The New Haven Register on May 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
