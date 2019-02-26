Tower, Ethel D.

Ethel D. Tower, age 89, of Clinton passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at the Middlesex Medical Center Shoreline in Westbrook. She was born in New Haven on June 18, 1929 the daughter of George and Genevieve (Page) Doebrick. Ethel worked for many years for First National Stores (Finest) in both Deep River and Essex and retired in 1996 after 15 years of service as Office Manager of Capozzi Brothers Fuel Company in Bridgeport. She was a former member of the Deep River Fire Department Auxiliary, Cappella Cantorum and the Manchester New Hampshire Choral Society. Ethel leaves her children; Marilyn White of Clinton, Barbara Viens, of Wrangell, AK and Wayne "Marty" Tower, of Ivoryton, her six grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and three great-great-granddaughters. She also leaves her dearest caregiver Gloria Lobban. A graveside service will be conducted on Friday, March 1, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Fountain Hill Cemetery, 57 Main Street in Deep River. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Ethel's name to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Connecticut, 860 Howard Avenue, Suite A., New Haven, CT 06519 or to the , 35 Cold Spring Road, Suite 412, Rocky Hill, CT 06067. To share a memory of Ethel or send a condolence to her family please visit www.rwwfh.com . Arrangements by the Robinson, Wright & Weymer Funeral Home in Centerbrook. Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 26, 2019