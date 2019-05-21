|
|
Dansereau, Ethel
Ethel Dansereau passed away in Port Charlotte, FL with her family by her side. Born on September 24, 1937 to the late Andrew Horvath and Julia (Lengyel) Horvath. Ethel graduated from Lyman Hall High School and worked for the town of Wallingford in the Controllers office. She is survived by her husband Roger Dansereau and son Thomas Dansereau of Killingworth, CT, two sisters, Betty Herlth of Higganum, CT and Julia Valenti of Naples, FL, daughter in-law Nancy Dansereau, six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Memorial service will be held at Most Holy Trinity Church Wallingford, CT at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 25.
Published in The New Haven Register on May 22, 2019