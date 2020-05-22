Efland, Ethel
Ethel Efland, 84, of New Haven, died on May 21 ,2020 at the Advanced Nursing Care Center. Ethel was born in New Haven on August 20, 1935
Funeral services will be Private for family members Only. The Robert E. Shure & Son Funeral Home, New Haven is in care of Arrangements. To sign an online registry book or to leave a message of condolence, please visit; www.shurefuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on May 22, 2020.