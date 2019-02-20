New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Howard K. Hill Funeral Home
1287 Chapel Street
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 624-4477
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Pitts Chapel UFW Baptist Church
64 Brewster St.
New Haven, CT
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Pitts Chapel UFW Baptist Church
64 Brewster St
New Haven, CT
View Map
Ethel Gray Carmon


Ethel Gray Carmon Obituary
Carmon, Ethel Gray
Ethel Gray Carmon, 84, went home to be with the Lord on February 13, 2019. She was born in Farmville, NC on March 1, 1934, to the late Roscoe and Lillie Carmon. She graduated from H.B Suggs High School. She relocated to New Haven, CT in 1955. She was employed at the Hamden Board of Education for 31 years. She was predeceased by her brothers Roscoe, Earnest, James, Jessie, Charlie (Bobby), and Raymond Carmon. She leaves behind to cherish her memory daughters, Gloria (Kennedy) Tyson of Columbus, GA, Lillie (Gaynel) Carmon of New Haven, CT, Kyle "Cookie" Carmon (Frank) of West Haven, CT, Halimah Abdullah of Snellville, GA, Carlease Carmon of Harlem, NY, Elycia Carmon of Springfield, MA. Sons, Jeffrey Carmon of Killingsworth, CT, Reginald Carmon of New Haven, CT, Siegfreid Carmon of New Haven, CT, and Edward (Milo) Carmon of New Haven, CT. 25 grandchildren and a host of great-grandchildren.
A celebration of her life will take place Friday, February 22, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Pitts Chapel UFW Baptist Church, 64 Brewster St., New Haven. Friends may call Friday at the church from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Interment will be at Beaverdale Memorial Park, New Haven. Services by Howard K. Hill Funeral Services, 1287 Chapel St., New Haven. To leave a message of comfort for the Carmon family, please visit,
www.hkhfuneralservices.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 20, 2019
