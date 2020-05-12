Kuehlewind, EthelEthel E. (Hasfurter) Kuehlewind, age 96, of Cheshire passed away on May 9, 2020. Born in Alden, NY on May 6, 1924 she was a daughter of the late Elmer and Emma (Krueger) Hasfurter. Ethel was the widow of William Edward Kuehlewind, Jr. Moving to Connecticut in 1961 she resided in North Haven for many years raising her 3 boys. Her last 17 years in retirement with her late husband have been as a resident of Elim Park in Cheshire. Ethel is survived by her sons, William R. Kuehlewind and his wife Donna of Harleysville, PA, Richard E. Kuehlewind and his wife Linda of Westbrook, CT and Kenneth E. Kuehlewind and his wife Sharon of Cheshire, CT; 11 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her sisters Helen Poeller and Lucille Muffoletto and her brother Alfred Sorge. Ethel was a member of the West Woods Bible Chapel for many years.Her Private Graveside Service will be held in Hillside Cemetery, Cheshire. Contributions in Ethel's memory may be made to the West Woods Bible Chapel Missionary Fund, 165 Hillfield Rd., Hamden, CT 06518. Arrangements are in care of BEECHER & BENNETT FUNERAL HOME, 2300 Whitney Ave., Hamden. To send a condolence to her family, please see: