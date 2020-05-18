Kyburg, Ethel
Ethel (Eve) Kyburg, passed away after a long illness on May 6th 2020 on Marthas Vineyard, only a stone's throw away from the ocean she loved so much.
Ethel was born in New Britain Connecticut, daughter of Harry and Sylvia Milkowitz. She was an accomplished actress, musician, and exceptional pianist, vocalist, and music teacher. After graduating from Syracuse University she appeared in several Broadway music and other dramatic productions. She hosted her own music show on New Haven television. She also obtained a teaching degree and taught music at Day Prospect Hill School and drama at Yale University. Prior to her illness she resided in Woodbridge, Connecticut for over 40 years, where she taught piano and entertained at events and clubs, including the Yale alumni Club. She was an avid ice skater, tennis player, swimmer, and gardener. Ethel is survived by daughters Dr. Shann Kerner of Boston and Dr. Alice Kyburg of Martha's Vineyard, and by son Attorney Peter Kyburg of Nantucket, and four grandchildren. She leaves a brother, The Honorable Michael S. Miles of Boca Raton Florida.
She was predeceased by her longtime partner, Dr. Richard Ruffalo. In place of flowers the family has requested that any donations be made in Ethel (Eve) Kyburg's name to the Polly Hill Arboretum, where a bench with a lovely natural view will be placed in her name, to continue what we see as her lifelong mission of helping people see the beauty around them. http://www.pollyhillarboretum.org/get-involved/donate/ or The Polly Hill Arboretum, P.O. Box 561, West Tisbury, MA 02575 Also, if you know of any recordings of Ethel's lovely piano playing, kindly contact her daughter Alice at akyburg@icloud.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on May 18, 2020.