Smith, Ethel May (Carter)

Ethel May [Carter] Smith, wife of the late Mortimer L. Smith, Jr. died February 28, 2019 at Connecticut Hospice in Branford, CT. She was a long-time resident of 75 Ivy Street, West Haven before moving to Masonicare in Wallingford, CT. She was born in New Haven, CT on March 2, 1924, daughter of the late Frank and Jessie Carter. She was the mother of Dorinda Hardy [David] of Clinton, Barbara Klatzkin of West Haven and the late John L. Smith [Susan] of West Haven and Kernersville, NC; grandmother of David [Tracy] Hardy of Madison, James [Gretha] Hardy of Meriden, Jessie [Landon] Bush of Kernersville, NC, Joseph and Andrew Klatzkin of West Haven; great-grandmother of Owen, Elise and Thea Hardy, Arya and Avery Bush; sister of the late Robert J. Carter [Mary]; aunt and dear friend,Ethel was locally employed by Jimmies of Savin Rock and the Western Electric Company for many years. She gave dedicated service to the Boy Scouts of America and used her many talents for the edification of St. John's by the Sea, Church of the Holy Spirit and W.H.E.A.T, all of West Haven. During her retirement years she handcrafted exceptional gifts for family, friends and the greater West Haven community. For twenty years, she was an enthusiastic member of the "Blossom Tappers," a troupe of tap dancing seniors who brought joy to all who experienced their performances and community service. Ethel will be lovingly remembered by those whose lives she touched. Funeral services will be held at the Church of the Holy Spirit, West Haven on Saturday, March 23 at 10:00 a.m. Private burial will be in Kings Highway Cemetery, Milford, CT. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to: Church of the Holy Spirit, 28 Church Street, West Haven, CT 06516. To leave an online condolence or tribute please visit,

www.keenanfuneralhome.com Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 10, 2019