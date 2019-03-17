New Haven Register Obituaries
Howard K. Hill Funeral Home
1287 Chapel Street
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 624-4477
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Matthews UFW Baptist Church
400 Dixwell Ave
New Haven,, CT
Ethel Pope Obituary
Pope, Ethel
Ethel Pope, 91, of New Haven, passed away Monday, March 11, 2019. She was born on April 23, 1927 to the late Elijah and Mabel Byrd Gibson. Ethel was the wife of Edward Pope and sister of Violet Newton, Corene Browne, Minnie Richards, Christine Turner, Deborah Carney, Gwendolyn Walker, Beverly Dease, Joyce Butler, Mamie Horton, Odessa Mayfield, Frederick Gibson, Elijah Gibson Jr, Harold Gibson, Isaiah Gibson, Joseph Gibson, Raymond Gibson.
A celebration of her life will take place Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at 11:00 AM St. Matthews UFW Baptist Church, 400 Dixwell Ave, New Haven, CT 06511. Friends may call Tuesday at the church from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Interment will be at Beaverdale Memorial Park, New Haven. Services by Howard K. Hill Funeral Services, 1287 Chapel St, New Haven, CT. To leave a message of comfort for the Pope family, please visit,
www.hkhfuneralservices.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 17, 2019
